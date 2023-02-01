New Delhi: Chairman of Mahindra group, businessman Anand Mahindra on Wednesday took to Twitter to appreciate the unusual talent of a restaurant waiter. Posted with a video of the waiter carrying total thirteen plates of Dosas in one hand, Mahindra's tweet suggested if waiter productivity was an Olympic sport, the waiter featured in the video would be a contender for the gold medal.

"We need to get ‘Waiter Productivity’ recognised as an Olympic sport. This gentleman would be a contender for Gold in that event," Mahindra's tweet posted on Wednesday read. The video posted with the tweet is a peak into the kitchen of a restaurant serving south Indian food. It first shows the preparation of the south Indian delicacy Dosa in the restaurant's kitchen, and eventually gets to how it gets served singlehandedly by a waiter, who makes best use of time and balance through his unique serving method.

In the video, as the cook at the restaurant continues to make Dosas on a pan, another man gets it served in plates, which he the stacks on his entire arm one by one, balancing all of them very skillfully. One after the other, a total of 13 plates pile up on his arm until the Dosa pan gets entirely emptied.

The waiter, ready to serve 13 of his customers at the restaurant, sets off with the plates still balanced on his hand effortlessly. Just a few steps later, he enters the seating area of the restaurant and serves his customers.

Lauding the efficiency of the waiter amid a great balancing act, Anand Mahindra, yet again drew attention to an unusual talent of a common Indian man that would have otherwise easily escaped the mainstream Indian media.