Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren talking about the political instability in the state of Jharkhand, said, "I feel that there is no such instability. Everything is normal...This is just an artificial tornado," he added.

"If you are you're mentioning EC & Governor (disqualification issue). In this context, I'd like to say that this is the first such incident in India wherein CM goes to the doors of EC & Governor and asks with folded hands what his punishment should be and is asking for it," he added.

Soren further said, "This environment has not been created by us, it has been done by our rivals. Have you ever seen a culprit demanding a punishment? If I am a culprit, sentence me accordingly."