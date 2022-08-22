Meerut: Police in Meerut on Sunday filed an FIR against a man for allegedly beating his wife, shaving off her head, and handing over a triple talaq to her after the wife failed to give him a Bullet bike as dowry.

A top police official told ETV Bharat that Ahmed Ali, a resident of Afzalpur Pouty married two years back and since then he has been demanding a bullet bike as a dowry from his wife.

The victim claimed that the husband publically shaved off her head and she went to her maternal home on June 7. When she returned she was handed over a triple talaq on August 14. The victim alleged that her husband and his family members have been beating her since the marriage. The police have lodged the complaint and are probing the incident.