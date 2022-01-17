Lucknow: In view of a married couple in Uttar Pradesh being assigned election duty, the state election commission passed an order on Monday, directing cancellation of duty for any one of them. Both the husband and the wife in question are doing government jobs.

As per information, the EC's decision came in view of the husband-wife duo having young children.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Chandrashekhar has passed the order on to all district election officers.

"If both husband and wife in government service are assigned election duty and an application is issued to cancel the leave for either one of them, they should be given leave immediately", the order said.

The order comes after Rajendra Singh Rathore, state president of the United Teachers Association, recently sent a letter to the commission asking for the retraction of election duty in case both among a couple were in government service.

Also read: Punjab Assembly Elections postponed to Feb 20: EC