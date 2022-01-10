Nashik: As the assembly polls 2022 are approaching, the President of the Republican Party of India (RPI) said that his party will contest independently if the BJP doesn't stick to its promise of giving him 8-10 seats in the Uttar Pradesh elections.

As declared earlier in December, he had said that the BJP has promised his party around 8-10 seats. RPI will be an alternative to BSP in Uttar Pradesh and a decision on this will come soon, he said.

Talking about the Goa elections, he clarified that the BJP has promised his party the seats in the Municipal Corporation in Goa, so instead of fighting BJP there, the RPI will help the party in its campaign instead.

Commenting on the Congress' situation across the nation, he said that Sonia Gandhi is a temporary President of the party because the Congress is unable to find a competent president who can help the party bounce back. He also said that Congress has lost its strength in all the states, including Punjab.

Registering his opinion on the election dates, he said that the upcoming elections should have ideally been postponed in the purview of the surge in Covid cases, however, he is positive that the elections will be concluded successfully according to the provisions made by the Election Commission.

