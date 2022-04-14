Lucknow: There have been speculations that Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan will leave the party. ETV Bharat spoke to political analyst Dr. Dilip Agnihotri regarding the matter. The expert highlighted that if Azam Khan leaves the party, it will create a gap between the party and the Muslim society and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav may have to bear a big political loss.

Meanwhile, Azam Khan has been in jail for a long time being accused in many cases. According to the sources, his close supporters feel that Akhilesh Yadav is not doing enough to get him out of the jail. Consequently, Azam's supporters will move away from SP.

Dr. Agnihotri said that Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) President Shivpal Singh is angry with Akhilesh Yadav and can change his political moorings. Azam and Shivpal may soon join hands in the coming days.

Political analyst Dr. Dilip Agnihotri said that Shivpal and Khan have been founding members of SP. They have worked with Mulayam Singh Yadav. The expert added that Akhilesh had promised the leaders respect, but after the election, Akhilesh went back on his words. Dr. Dilip highlighted that Shivpal was not invited to the legislature party meeting. Following this, Shivpal and Azam's displeasure can disturb Mulayam Singh.

Also Read: SP leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan resign from Lok Sabha