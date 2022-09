Mumbai: Pathak, CEO of Birla Copper (Hindalco Industries Limited), took over the reins from Vipul Ray at the 75th annual general meeting of the association on Monday, IEEMA said in a statement.

"Our focus for the year would be to help the association and members explore and pursue emerging growth areas (e-mobility, renewables, exports to EU/US as they look for China+1 sources). Secondly, to drive Public Policy efforts to address pain areas of the members and to shape IEEMA strategy for the new opportunities," Pathak said. (PTI)