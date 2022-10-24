Srinagar: An IED was recovered in the Parampora area on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway on Monday morning. The security forces and police immediately took action and defused the IED as soon as they received the information.

Also read: IED detected, defused in J-K's Kupwara

Two Rashtriya Rifles detected an explosive device near Ansari Tiota on the Baramulla-Srinagar highway after which the bomb disposal squad was called and the bomb squad defused the explosive material through a controlled mechanism. A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation has been started.