New Delhi: A 3-kg improvised explosive device (IED), aimed at "causing maximum damage", was found in an abandoned bag left at a busy flower market in east Delhi on Friday morning has been timed to explode at 11.40 am, this got revealed during the initial investigation of Delhi Police special cell.

Initial examination shows that the explosive is a nitrate and RDX mix. The triggering device could be a clock or a mobile phone and it's suspected that it was a terror attempt ahead of the January 26 Republic Day celebrations. Now a case has been registered in the Delhi Police Special Cell under provisions of the Explosive Act, as per a police official.

Delhi Police, bomb disposal squad, Special Cell and the NSG joined forces to fail the attack and the agencies have already begun their probe into the case. Special Cell has recovered the video footage from 15 CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the market.

The NSG has taken samples of the explosive and will conduct a forensic examination to uncover how the IED was assembled. Earlier NSG conducted a controlled blast in an eight-foot pit to defuse the IED.

A bomb in the crowded market has raised serious security concerns ahead of Republic Day celebrations. The police are also investigating whether there is any link to the elections in neighbouring UP in February-March.