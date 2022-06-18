Langate (Jammu and Kashmir): The army on Saturday recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) on the roadside in the Langate area of the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. An official said that on specific information, an army patrolling party detected a suspicious cylindrical metal object, connected to a battery and wires, following which a bomb disposal squad was called in.

Also Read: Police and Army seize explosives in Tral in J&K

He also said that traffic on the road was also stopped and the area was cordoned off by police and the army. The IED was later defused by BDS of Handwara police and 30 Rashtriya Rifles.