Srinagar: Security forces diffused the massive 30 to 35 kg IED recovered earlier in Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Jammu and Police said that it averted a major tragedy by recovering 35-35 kg IED in orchards of Khonmoh area of Central Kashmir's Srinagar district.

Kashmir Police Zone tweeted, "On a specific input regarding presence of militants in Khanmoh area of Srinagar, a joint operation was launched by Police and 50RR. During the search of the orchards, an IED weighing 30-35Kgs was recovered. A bomb disposal squad was called on the spot. IED is being destroyed in situ."

Later, a police official said that the bomb disposal squad of the army defused the IED through a controlled explosion. He said that further investigation has been started by registering a case in this matter.