Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday said that a major tragedy was averted after it recovered a 15-kilogram Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Armullah Litter area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district and arrested two militant associates in the case.

According to the inputs received, security forces detected the IED on the roadside following which a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the area to diffuse the explosives.

"Pulwama Police and security forces averted a major tragedy by recovering 15 kg IED planted by terrorists in village Armullah, Litter. Two terrorist associates involved in this terror crime have been arrested. Case registered," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said according to a tweet by Kashmir Zone Police.

Also read: Search operation begins in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Amid the IED recovery in the Pulwama district, security forces are engaged with militants in twin encounters in Anantnag and Kulgam districts - all three falling in the southern part of Kashmir. The twin encounters and the IED recovery coincide with the two-day J&K visit of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Rajnath reached Baramulla on Thursday and is going to visit Pahalgam on Friday.