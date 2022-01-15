Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir): An improvised explosive device (IED) was found in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday, the police said.

According to the police" Bandipora police, IED was detected by the police and armies of 14 RR in an orchard in the Bagh area.

Bomb disposal squad teams of the Army and police reached the spot, the police said.

Further details are awaited.