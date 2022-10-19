IED detected, defused in J-K's Kupwara
Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday detected an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. A joint team of Army and police detected the IED planted by terrorists along the road at Udipora in the Handwara area of the district, the officials said. They said the bomb disposal squad destroyed the IED without causing any damage. (PTI)
