Jammu: Security forces on Saturday claimed to have averted a major tragedy by recovering an Improvised Explosive Device in J&K's Rajouri district, which was later destroyed by the Bomb Squad at a safer location. As per local reports, a cordon and search operation by a joint team of Special Operation Group of Police and Army was launched early this morning following inputs about suspicious movement in Gurdan Chawa village located along the Rajouri-Gurdan road. During the operation, a suspicious object was found lying there alongside the road, which turned out to be an IED during the examination. Later, a Bomb Squad of police destroyed the IED at a safer location. Police are investigating the matter.

