Telangana: The Telangana High Court has imposed a ban on idols made of Plaster of Paris on 10 September 2021 and directed the state government not to allow the manufacturing of such idols leaving idol makers in distress and also badly affecting their livelihood. ETV Bharat spoke to a bunch of makers who expressed their anguish and anger over the ban.

"We’ve been facing serious problems ever since the lockdown and we are in deep trouble due to a lack of work for the past two years. The government asked us not to make statues with the Plaster of Paris. But we don’t know how to make Ganesh idols with clay. If you give us two-three years’ time, we will learn to make clay statues" said a worker, Savilal

Telangana govt imposes ban on Plaster of Paris

Since September 2021, the workers have lost their source of earning along with it COVID 19 pandemic also affected them badly, the workers told ETV Bharat that since then they are facing economical issues and they have not been able to afford food and adequate livelihood for their families.

Idol makers are unhappy that they have already been financially distressed by the pandemic for two years now. They are worried that the court has not revoked the ban just when things are getting back to normal. They are pleading that this is the only occupation they know, and they have been doing it for decades now. They said that they would not be able to survive the ban.

Kahnaya, a worker said "We have been making statues with plaster of Paris for years but the government is now asking us to make idols with clay. We don’t know much about it. We also don’t know any other occupation either. We have kids and families. How are we supposed to take care of them?"

Concurring his view, Mirabai, another worker said, "Please don’t deprive us of our only source of livelihood. We don't know any other work." Summing up the plight of idol makers, another worker Udaram added, "My father and grandfather made idols here for 20-30 years. Now, I’m doing the same. It is not easy to learn a new skill overnight, so we are requesting the government to think about our livelihood."