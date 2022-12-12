New Delhi: The ID proofs of Army personnel are falling in the hands of unscrupulous elements who are using them to dupe people, the Government admitted in Rajya Sabha on Monday. The admission was made in a written reply by MoS (Defence) Ajay Bhatt in Rajya Sabha.

Bhatt stated that the likely sources of leakage of ID proofs of Army personnel takes place during securing bank loans and getting new SIM cards. "The likely sources of leakage of ID Proofs are at securing bank loans, new SIMs (Employment Proofs)," stated Bhatt.

As for the awareness raising measures taken by the Union Government to prevent such misuse, the MoS said that Army personnel are being sensitized by their higher authorities over the issue.

"Army Personnel are regularly sensitized by concerned higher authorities and through SainikSammelan / Briefings/ Interaction to cautiously use their ID proofs, so that the same does not get misused," stated Bhatt.

He further stated that Canteen Stores Department Cards which are reportedly misused are blocked adding that action is being taken against defaulters for sharing their ID cards on online platforms.

"Action is taken against complaints and disciplinary action is initiated against defaulters for sharing ID card on online platforms," he added.