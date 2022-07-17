New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the result of ICSE Class 10 examinations on Sunday at 5 pm.

According to the notification issued by the board, the results of the ICSE year 2022 examination will be made available on the 'Careers' portal of the CISCE, on the website of the CISCE, www.cisce.org, and through SMS. The schools can access the results by logging into the 'Careers' portal of the Council using the principal's login ID and password.

In the notification issued by CISCE, it has been said that the result of the students has been prepared on the basis of the performance of the students in both the Term-1 Examination held in November and December year 2021 and Term-2 examinations held in April/May year 2022 for the ICSE. In this, the marks of internal assessment will also be added.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations conducted the Class X Term-2 examination from April 25, 2022, to May 23, 2022. Due to Covid 19, this year the examination was conducted in two terms.