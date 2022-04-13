Hyderabad: The Agribusiness Incubator (ABI) of the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), Hyderabad, has invited applications from AgTech startups under the NIDHI-Seed Support Scheme (NIDHI-SSS).

Applications are now open for the seed support scheme initiated by the Government of India. NIDHI-SSS is supported by the National Science & Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB), the Department of Science and Technology (DST), and the Government of India. Under the scheme, ABI-ICRISAT will offer: Incubation services for business development and scaling up activities, Access to our mentor and investor network, and Ecosystem service partner packages.

“We aim to support technology-driven innovative start-ups in agriculture and allied sectors that can contribute to our mission of a food secure and resilient drylands. We are looking to engage with early revenue stage start-ups with product-market fit and clarity on their value proposition. The seed fund will enable them to accelerate their commercialization activities.” said Aravazhi Selvaraj, Head, ABI-ICRISAT.

Startups selected for incubation will be evaluated as per scheme criteria to receive funding up to Rs 50 lakh. The last date for submission of the application is April 30, 2022.

