Lucknow(Uttar Pradesh): Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Padmashree Dr. Balram Bhargava attended the 45th Foundation Day celebrations of the Lari Cardiology Department of KGMU on Friday.

Addressing the media ICMR director said, "India is now progressing rapidly when we talk about vaccines or medical equipment. India's position is getting stronger in all these areas. A large number of trials are going on for new drugs. Our country is continuously progressing in the manufacturing of corona vaccines. India is providing vaccines to around 50 countries to prevent corona."

Dr. Balram Bhargava also said that "India is becoming self-reliant in every aspect. I have studied from the Department of Lari Cardiology of KGMU and this is a matter of pride for me."

In his speech, KGMU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Bipin Puri said, "the Department of Cardiology is making steady progress and patients have been coming all over from Uttar Pradesh for treatment. Till now, the department has provided 200-degree holders to the country and the world. Soon a new building is going to be constructed and as many as 96 beds will be added which is almost triple the existing number. Out of those 96 general beds, there will be 36 ICU beds in the building."

Among the dignitaries Dr. Akshay Pradhan, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Vineet Sharma, and Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Dr. Uma Singh were also present in this program. Speaking on the occasion, the ICMR director said, the outbreak of mosquitoes is increasing in the Faizullaganj area of Uttar Pradesh. A total of 8 cases of high fever including 7 children have been reported.

A child was admitted to a private hospital after fever and vomiting increased. "There seems to be an outbreak of mosquitoes in the area and several demands have been made to the Municipal Corporation and the Health Department to spray anti-larva liquid but to avail. There is an outbreak of fever in other areas including Faizullaganj's Twin Temple and Radha Krishna Temple. A Yash Nagar resident Farid (27), Mumtaz (8), Vivek (12), Kavita (7), Neha (8), Rajbir (12) and Azad (9), Kamal (14), Rinku (7) in Ghazipur Balram Neha (12) and Pradeep (10) are suffering from high fever," added ICMR director.

According to social worker Mamta Tripathi, "patients are having high fever and shivering. Even the patients are not getting any relief from the medicines. The drains in the area are clogged with garbage and there are piles of dirt everywhere. The sewer line is choked. Even after appealing to the Municipal Corporation officials, they have not paid any heed to them."

"Till now there had been absolutely no response from them. Even the basic steps of fogging and spraying anti-larva are not taking place. Due to this, the problem is getting more and more serious," Tripathi added.