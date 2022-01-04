Hyderabad: TATA Medical and Diagnostics has developed first of its kind Omicron testing kit 'OmiSure' amid rise in Omicron cases across the country. On December 30, the Indian Council of Medical Research has approved the first RT-PCR Omicron testing kit in the country.

On the other hand, the data culled so far suggested 1892 cases of Omicron were reported from 23 states and Union Territories.

Delhi is on the second spot in the country with 382 cases of Omicron were registered so far. At least 185 Omicron cases were found in Kerala, Rajasthan (174), Gujarat (152), Tamil Nadu (121), Telangana (67), Karnataka (64), Haryana (63), Odisha (37), West Bengal (20), Andhra Pradesh (17), Madhya Pradesh (9), Uttar Pradesh (8), Uttarakhand (8), Goa (5), Chandigarh (3), Jammu & Kashmir (3) and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (2).

One case each was reported from Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur and Punjab.