Hyderabad: Several customers have complained of facing technical glitches in the ICICI net banking on Wednesday. The bank, on the other hand, has been receiving several complaints from customers, while the staff is trying to fix the glitches that have been acknowledged.

The customers are unable to transfer funds or avail other net banking services offered by the bank. As informed by a user, the online interface of the bank is displaying a message stating 'authentication of debit card failed due to set up issues' after putting all the grid details.

The bank has meanwhile apologized for the inconvenience while reassuring that a technical team is working on the problems and that the glitches will be cleared soon.