New Delhi: Private lender ICICI Bank on Saturday reported its profit after tax during Q4FY22 at Rs 7,019 crore, up 59.4 per cent year-on-year from the same quarter last fiscal. The net interest income (NII) of the lender increased by 21 per cent year-on-year to Rs 12,605 crore in Q4, from Rs 10,431 crore reported in the same quarter last fiscal.

Besides, non-interest income, excluding treasury income, of the lender increased by 11 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,608 crore in Q4, against Rs 4,137 crore in Q4FY21. Net NPA ratio declined to 0.76 per cent sequentially as on March 31, 2022 from 0.85 per cent on December 31, 2021, the lender said in a statement.

IANS