New Delhi: The Indian Council of Historical Research is organising an exhibition titled 'Freedom Struggle of India' at Ambedkar International center in New Delhi as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. More than 150 parliamentarians took a walk around the 43 panels to get a glimpse of the history of the freedom struggle and know about the unsung heroes. The event was inaugurated on March 28, on the occasion of the valedictory function of the golden jubilee year of the ICHR organised by the Ministry of Culture. The exhibition is open to the public till April 4.

"Thousands of freedom fighters sacrificed their lives for India's freedom. The prime minister last year gave a call to celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' when the country will be celebrating 75 years of independence. The ICHR has tried to depict the story of the freedom struggle through these 43 panels. We have also tried to present the missing narratives of history," said Omji Upadhyay, Director ICHR.

"It was not just one ideology that was fighting for freedom there were tens of ideologies that sacrificed their comfortable lives and jumped into the freedom struggle but they were forgotten. This exhibition is a small effort to bring them back to memory and pay tribute to the great heroes and their source of inspiration," he said.

The director said that the young generation "needs to know about the actual history". The exhibition was inaugurated by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday and will be open with free entry till April 4. More than 500 people, mostly historians, and history students, have visited the exhibition so far. Around 150 parliamentarians visited the gallery on Tuesday. "Visitors are also giving their feedback and ICHR will be working on that in the future," said Upadhyay.

Also read: No decision yet on removing Moplah rebellion martyrs: ICHR Director