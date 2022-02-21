New Delhi: As a part of the 'Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' marking India's 75 years of independence, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations under the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is organizing a three-day-long craft fair from 23-25 February exclusively for the diplomatic community in New Delhi. The MEA has started its weeklong celebrations from today for the MEA’s AKAM week.

Talking to ETV Bharat, ICCR, President Vinay Sahasrabudhe said, "through the week-long celebration, the eternal message that India is sending out to the world is that of 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam'- the world is a family. Therefore, we are trying to present our culture, so the bonding within the family also gets further strengthened."

He said that it is for the first time in the history of ICCR, the Craft Demonstration and Exhibition of renowned Indian craftsmen has been organized exclusively for the diplomatic community. And more than 100 diplomats and their families have agreed to visit. Sahasrabudhe further added that culture is a part of the solution.

"All other things might be contributing towards confrontation but culture connects. When we showcase our culture to the world, the connectivity is further underscored," he said.

The three-day-long Craft Fair will be held at Chandni Bagh, Bikaner House, New Delhi. The event will be inaugurated by Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), and President ICCR. The inauguration will mark the presence of about 70-75 Heads of Foreign Missions in India and a few Indian dignitaries.

According to ICCR Prez Sahasrabudhe, there will be 22 artisans from 11 states of India who will exhibit 5 forms of Indian Traditional Art Forms i.e., Crafts (Bamboo Art), Textiles, Traditional and Folk Art, Beauty Aromatics and Recycled Products. During the three days, participating artisans in turn will give 45-60 minute talks with demonstrations of the skill or show videos to explain their creative processes to visitors.

The Lec-dem will be on Gond Art of Madhya Pradesh; Miniature Art from Rajasthan; Bamboo Craft from Delhi; Kalamkari Art from Telangana; Moon Grass Baskets from Uttar Pradesh; Warli Art from Maharashtra, Natural Dye-Cotton from Gujarat, etc.

The fair is to highlight how India’s craft practices can help balance the ecology of the planet while sustaining India’s cultural heritage, local livelihoods, and meeting the Millennium Development Goal.