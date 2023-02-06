New Delhi : In an effort to automate the entire manual work process of ICCR’s scholarship division, The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) will launch an application, 'Gyan-Setu - connecting Culture through Knowledge' at at ICCR Auditorium on Monday.

The application will be officially launched by Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, in the presence of President of ICCR- Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Director General of ICCR- Kumar Tuhin, Chairman Finance of ICCR- Deepak Karanjikar and Professor of IIT, Madras, Dr. Rahul Marathe at 3.15 PM.

ICCR, administers various scholarship programs annually and awards more than 3000 scholarships under 21 different schemes to foreign students across 180 countries.

Interestingly enough, ICCR funds more than 6000 foreign scholars who are undergoing various courses in different Central and State Universities, different national Institutes, NITs, and Agricultural Institutions. ICCR that has been offering scholarships to foreign students for the past 40 years believe that automation in the entire system will simplify the process and become help the students as well as the institution.

The project is a part of the 'Digital India' programme initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2015 with a vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. Digital India is a programme that aims to enhance online infrastructure by extending internet connectivity to ease the work of citizens. The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) is also joining this digital revolution with first-of-its kind Gyan-Setu application.

The application has been developed by IIT Madras. As a part of their social corporate responsibility, the premiere institution has come forward to work with ICCR and design and execute the information systems and work processes in accordance with the existing and future requirements of ICCR. This application facilitates ICCR, universities/institutions and foreign students to access key information at one place, thus catalysing ‘New India’s Techade.’