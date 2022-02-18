New Delhi: Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) will host the 'Amrit ka Azadi Mahotsav' Week from 21-27 February as a part of which it will organise a series of cultural events and activities across the country. 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March last year which marked a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of India's independence this August. The celebration will include a series of commemorative events in New Delhi and in other cities across India.

On February 23, the ICCR is organising 'Coalescence: Craft-Culture-Community-Climate' at Chandni Bagh, Bikaner House, New Delhi. The craft exhibition will be an experience of India’s cultural heritage and craft practices that help to balance the ecology of the planet. It is curated by Jaya Jaitley, Dastkari Haat Samiti, New Delhi. It will open for public viewing on 23rd February from 2 pm -7 pm and 24-25 February from 11 am - 7 pm.

As many as 22 craft persons from different parts of India under 5 categories i.e. Crafts, Textiles, Traditional and folk art, Beauty Aromatics and Recycled products will display their works - all in natural, organic materials produced with non-polluting methods.