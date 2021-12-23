New Delhi: Indian Council of Cultural Relations on Thursday requested Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to promote Indian music in flights operated by Indian carriers.

Scindia visited the headquarters of the ICCR here on Thursday and met its President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

The ICCR, which works under the Ministry of External Affairs, said on Twitter that various suggestions were made during the meeting "including promotion of Indian music in flights operated by the Indian air companies".

Also Read: Scindia inaugurates flight from Guwahati connecting North East to western India

Eminent artists and musicians including Malini Awasthi, Anu Malik, Kaushal S Inamdar, Shounak Abhisheki, Manjusha Patil K., Sanjeev Abhyankar, Rita Ganguly and Wasifuddin Dagar were also present during the meeting, it added.

PTI