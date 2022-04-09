New Delhi: The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) on Saturday launched an India Alumni Portal at its headquarters. The platform will be used for connecting with foreign students around the world who have studied in India. According to ICCR, many students who have studied in India are in senior positions in their countries or in influential global roles. They also said that the students are contributing to spreading positive messages about India and adding to India’s soft power globally.

"In the line of PM Narendra Modi's vision that ICCR has developed the India Alumni Portal (www.iccr.almaconnect.com) with the aim to connect all foreign scholars who have studied in India including ICCR scholars who can be India’s best ambassadors, offering invaluable soft projection across their personal and professional lives," stated a release by ICCR.

It further stated that the portal is a single platform for all past and present foreign scholars to register, interact, maintain their Indian linkages, and remain anchored in India. "It will also facilitate continuity and re-connecting with many past scholars and offer a single platform for all past and present scholars to register, interact, share conversations and make contributions. Indian missions abroad will also harness these contacts in various ways," stated the release.

According to the release, ICCR through the portal is aiming for an important platform of cultural ambassadors of India. "It is estimated that the ICCR alumni are nearly 30,000 strong and the portal will, therefore, also facilitate re-connecting with past scholars," it added.