New Delhi: Delegates from six democratic countries on Monday completed 10 days of stay in India as part of Gen-Next Democratic Network, an initiative launched by the Indian Council of Cultural relations to celebrate 75 years of Independence as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. This was the 2nd batch of delegates that stayed in India from May 20 to May 29 with 27 delegates from six countries Bangladesh, Brunei, Ghana, Nepal, Norway and Peru.

During the programme, the delegates visited the Parliament of India, Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF), Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership (IIDL), Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and other places of cultural and academic significance for various discussions and conferences where they interacted with prominent young ministers of India and other dignitaries.

Gen-Next Democracy Network Programme aims at defining India’s democratic governance structure at various levels and provides an understanding of the success of India’s democratic journey across the world. This programme will acquaint the young leaders of 75 democracies with India's culture, heritage and the “Idea of India” by showcasing India’s contributions to addressing global issues through its democratic worldview.

Among the many activities being held by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), ICCR initiated the Gen-Next Democracy programme in November 2021. The ICCR had organised the first batch of the Gen-Next Democracy Network Programme, constituting delegates from eight countries Bhutan, Jamaica, Poland, Malaysia, Sweden, Sri Lanka, Tanzania and Uzbekistan, in India from November 25 to December 2, 2021, to emphasise India’s rich democratic traditions. The 2nd batch concluded on Sunday and the third batch will be arriving in July.