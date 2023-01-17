IBPS SO Result 2022 result declared today: The result for Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Specialist Officer has been released today. IBPS has issued the SO Prelims result link on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the result on the official website --ibps.in.

To check the result, a candidate has to enter the registration number and DOB to access the IBPS SO Prelims 2022 scorecard. IBPS SO Prelims examination was conducted from December 24 to December 31, 2022. A total of 710 vacant posts will be filled through the recruitment drive. Candidates can refer to the steps mentioned below to download their IBPS scorecards.

Also read: JEE Main exam admit cards to be out today; Know where and how to download them

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022: How to download

Go to the official website--ibps.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the IBPS SO prelims result link

Enter your registration number and date of birth to access the IBPS login

Check the SO scorecard and download the same

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates who clear the IBPS SO Prelims exam will now be required to appear for the mains exam. IBPS will be conducting the recruitment process in stages and candidates will be required to qualify in all the stages to appear for the exam.