New Delhi: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has issued a high alert across the country especially in Delhi anticipating sabotage attempts by radical Islamist organisations. In a 10-page note, special instructions have been given to the Delhi police indicating that Pakistan-based Lashkar e Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) might carry out sabotage attempts.

The IB report also highlighted the July 8 incident in Japan where the former Japanese premier was killed by miscreants. The activities of radical groups should also be monitored closely, it stated The report further said that by providing logistic support Pakistan's Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) will persuade the LeT and JeM to carry out subversive activities.

The IB report asked the Delhi police to keep a tab on places where Rohingya and Afghani nationals live. According to the report, the members of Laskar-e-Khalsa, including members of Afghan fighters may carry out sabotage attempts in Jammu & Kashmir as well.