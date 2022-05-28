Cachar: Amid outrage against IAS couple — Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife Rinku Dugga — for depriving aspiring athletes from using sports facilities at Delhi's Thyagaraj Stadium, another IAS officer from Assam, Keerthi Jalli, was seen wading through mud to take stock of the flood-hit areas of the state. Netizens have been heaping praises for discharging her duties with humility in Assam, where an MLA Lumding Sibu Misra rode piggyback to a boat during a flood impact assessment.

Some pictures of IAS officer, Keerthi Jalli, who is the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Assam's Cachar, visiting the flood-hit areas of the district have gone viral on social media. The pictures were shared from the official account of the officer. On May 25, Keerthi Jalli inspected the flood and erosion-affected areas of Chesri GP (Gram Panchayat), Chutrasangan village under the Borkhola development block on foot through mud where she interacted with local people to understand their problems due to the flood and erosion.

She also directed the officials concerned to put in place all measures to protect the land from flood and erosion. She also distributed relief materials among the flood-affected people. In the viral video, the lady IAS officer was heard saying to a local - "No need for clean water, give me flood water to clean my feet."