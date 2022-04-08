Mirzapur: An inspiring childhood story of goat grazing by an IAS officer has left people emotional who have hailed the officer's humility. Ram Prakash, the 2018 IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, cracked the prestigious exam in the sixth attempt in 2018. Prakash, who did his early education in Varanasi, shared his childhood memories on Twitter. He wrote that in June 2003 he along with 5-6 people went to graze goats.

“There, a swing was swinging on the branch of a mango tree. Suddenly, the branch broke. No one was hurt, but to avoid getting killed, we had brought together the branch of the tree, so that it is not known whether the branch is broken or not,” Prakash wrote in the post.

Many of Prakash's followers hailed the IAS officer for his humble background even as several others shared their own childhood memories while reacting to his tweet. “Reading this, felt proud of the Indian Constitution. There is only one constitution by which a goat herder boy is serving the country by getting selected in the highest service (IAS) of the country, and the greatest thing is that he is also expressing his past with great pride,” wrote a netizen.

Prakash has over 66,000 followers on Twitter. Originally a resident of Jamuna Bazar in Mirzapur, Prakash did his early education at Shraddhanand Saraswati Intermediate College, Rohaniya, Varanasi. He passed his Class 12 in 2007. At present, he is posted as CEO of Zilla Parishad in the Pali district of Rajasthan. Prakash had secured 162-rank by scoring 1041 marks out of 2025.

He has also been the SDM in Bhawani Mandi of Jhalawar and Beawar in Ajmer.