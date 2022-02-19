Bhopal: A woman IAS officer from Bhopal Preeti Maithil Nayak who often remains active on Twitter and Facebook, lost her costly pen recently, and she made some calls to her PA and asked him to trace it. A day later, the officer was shocked when her Facebook feed popped up with pen advertisements from Amazon.

Someone overhears our conversation on mobile phone, tweets Bhopal IAS officer

"Its getting scary. Yesterday I lost my pen in a conference. Being a costly one I made a few calls to ask my PA if he can find it in the hall/lobby. Today this is my Facebook feed. Our phones are listening to our conversations. There can be no other explanation," she tweeted sharing the screenshot of the pen advertisement on Amazon India that showed up in her Facebook feed.

Preeti Nayak made it clear that by 'someone listening', she did not mean phone tapping. "But, whatever we talk on android phones, some third person is overhearing that conversation. That's why our such conversations reflect on Google or social media sites. Which is alarming. Nothing is secure."