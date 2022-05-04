Ghaziabad: An IAS officer, K. Sarangi posted in New Delhi has filed an FIR against a youth for marrying his daughter Dr. Harsha Bharti Sarangi under an alleged conspiracy of 'love jihad' in Ghaziabad.

The officer in his complaint alleged that a youth Abdul Rehman, a resident of Mawana in Meerut allegedly trapped his daughter under a conspiracy in 2017 and then registered the marriage fraudulently. While on the whole matter Muniraj G, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad said: "An FIR has been registered under section 420 as per the allegations raised by the girl's father, that her daughter has been married fraudulently. However, since 2018 the girl is living with her husband. We are investigating the matter".

