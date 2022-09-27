Guwahati: The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Display Team conducted an air show in their Hawk Mk 132 aircraft over Lachit Ghat in Guwahati today. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma said, "IAF and its Eastern Air Command organised a spectacular air show. For the 1st time probably, the Surya Kiran team came to Guwahati, I'm grateful". He further added that in order to celebrate IAF, Eastern Air Command organised the particular air show.

The team, popularly known as the Ambassadors of the Indian Air Force, has the distinction of being among a handful of 9 aircraft formation Aerobatic teams in the world. The team is based in Bidar, Karnataka and flies nine Hawk Mk132 aircraft, designed by BAe (British Aerospace) and licence manufactured in India by HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited). The team is led by Gp Capt GS Dhillon and consists of 12 pilots, 3 engineering officers, 1 administrator, 1 doctor and a ground crew of 150 air warriors.

Lt Col Mahendra Rawat pro Defence Guwahati said, "Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force has always been the pride of the nation because of its professionalism and precision which has been proven time and again". "The team was formed in the year 1996 and has been personifying the motto of the Indian Air Force 'Touch the sky with glory' ever since", added Rawat.

He said that the team completed more than 600 displays across the length and breadth of India and in several foreign countries. Rawat added that last year Swarnim Vijay Varsh was celebrated all over the country and participating in the same, the team undertook flypasts in various cities like Dehradun in the North, Mumbai in the South West, Rameswaram in the south and Pasighat in the East. He asserted that the team's motto is 'Always the Best'. (ANI)