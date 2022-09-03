New Delhi: A 54-year-old serving Defence Security Corps personnel with heart failure was saved after an IAF C130 aircraft transported a 'retrieved heart' from Chandigarh to Army R&R hospital, Delhi for transplantation. Green corridors were created for seamless transportation, IAF officials said on Saturday.

This comes on the day when Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari unveiled India's first prototype of drone transportation of human organs to facilitate quick organ transplant in hospitals. The use of drones in moving the harvested organs from the airport to the hospital, as against the present mode of transporting them by road from airport, will reduce considerable time.

"At present, drones can be used to move the box containing the organs up to a distance of 20 km," Dr Prashanth Rajagopalan, director, MGM Healthcare, which has co-created the prototype drone technology, said. His hospital has entered into a tie-up with a city-based drone company for shifting the organs, Rajagopalan told reporters. This is aimed at revolutionising the last-mile transportation of organs, he said.

"Understanding the importance of speed and seamless transport of organs we will soon need innovation in the logistics of transportation of organs. And one such welcome suggestion is the use of drones," Gadkari said. "This is a very innovative approach to solve the problem of transportation and I appreciate MGM Healthcare in being part of the research and development," he said after unveiling the prototype, virtually from New Delhi. (Agency inputs)