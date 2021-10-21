IAF trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Bhind, pilot safe
Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A trainer aircraft of the Indian Air force crashed in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday morning, in Babedi village of the district.
"An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. The pilot ejected safely. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," IAF tweeted.
Following the incident, police and district administration have reached the crash site.