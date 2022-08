Kishtwar (Jammu & Kashmir) : Indian Air force tracked & rescued a foreign trekker from Dul, Kishtwar on Saturday. Later the trekker has been identified as Akkoes Vermes of Hungarian origin. He had lost his way in Umasi La pass in the Himalayan Ranges. He was airlifted to Udhampur for treatment by IAF. This has been disclosed by Indian Army officials.

