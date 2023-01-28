New Delhi: The pilot who died in the mid-air collision between two IAF combat jets- a Sukhoi 30 and Mirage 2000 near the Gwalior airbase hails from Belsgavi in Karnataka, IAF officials said. They further revealed that the deceased pilot was identified as Wing Commander Rao Sarathi flying the Mirage 2000.

"The IAF deeply regrets to inform that Wg Cdr Hanumanth Rao Sarathi suffered fatal injuries during the accident. All air warriors and the fraternity stand strongly with the bereaved family," IAF stated in a tweet on Saturday.

"Two fighter aircraft of IAF were involved in an accident near Gwalior today morning. The aircraft were on routine operational flying training mission. One of the three pilots involved, sustained fatal injuries. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," IAF tweeted earlier in the day.

Also Read: IAF fighter planes crash in Madhya Pradesh; one pilot killed

IAF officials clarified that only one accident- a collision between two IAF warplanes- have taken place and the debris from the collision fell in two different locations. " While the wreckage of the Mirage fell in Morena in Madhya Pradesh, the debris from the Sukhoi fell in Rajasthan's Bharatpur," IAF sources said.

They further revealed that Sukhoi30 collided with the Mirage in mid-air during a routine operational flying mission. While the Mirage 2000 crashed in Morena, the Sukhoi flew for some time, before the pilot ejected from the damaged aircraft and its debris fell in Bharatpur.

Morena and Bharatpur are adjoining districts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, not far from Gwalior Airbase. Official sources said that the IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to ascertain how the crash happened but has termed it one 'accident'.