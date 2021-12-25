Jaisalmer: An Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot died after a MIG-21, which was on a routine sortie crashed near Jaisalmer Sudasri National Park here in Rajasthan on Friday night.

According to information shared by the Air Force, the fighter plane crashed in the bordering district of Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) near the C-Closure of a Military Security Post. The crash spot is 70 kilometres away from Jaisalmer and after getting information fire brigade personnel and police rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operation.

The Air Force in its tweet said that fighter pilot Harshit Sinha died in the crash and a probe into the incident has been ordered. In another tweet, the Air Force, said, in this hour of crisis the Air Force is with Sinha's family.

The fighter plane was on a routine training sortie and crashed 70 kilometer away from Jaisalmer, a bordering district of Rajasthan. In a similar incident in Barmer, Rajasthan, in August 2021, a MIG-21 fighter aircraft had crashed, but, fortunately, the pilot had ejected out the plane. He had escaped unhurt.