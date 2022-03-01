New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is likely to deploy several C-17 aircraft today to speed up the evacuation plan of bringing back Indian nationals from war-hit Ukraine through Operation Ganga, sources said. This came after the tension escalated in the war-torn country where around 14,000 Indian students are still waiting to be evacuated.

According to sources, under Operation Ganga initiative, PM Modi has called for the Indian Air Force to join the evacuation efforts. "Leveraging the capacities of our Air Force will ensure that more people can be evacuated in a shorter time frame," sources added. It will also help deliver humanitarian aid more efficiently.

Earlier, on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that a total of 1,396 Indians have so far been brought back from Ukraine in six flights, including four from Bucharest and two from Budapest under 'Operation Ganga'. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the seventh Operation Ganga flight with 182 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine reached Mumbai from Bucharest Romania.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today in a series of tweets, said the eighth operation Ganga flight left from Budapest for New Delhi with 216 Indian nationals. "Our endeavour for everyone’s safe return continues", he tweeted. He also said that the ninth operation Ganga flight departs Bucharest for Delhi with 218 Indian nationals.

Addressing the MEA press briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Decision to deploy special envoys to the four countries bordering Ukraine. Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia will be going to Romania, Kiren Rijiju to the Slovak Republic, Hardeep Puri to Hungary, VK Singh to Poland to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process".

A dedicated Twitter handle (@opganga) has been set up to assist in the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine. While chairing the second high-level meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the visit of four senior ministers as his Special Envoys to various nations will energize the evacuation efforts. It is reflective of the priority the Government attaches to this matter. Meanwhile, India has dispatched the first consignment of relief supplies to Ukraine on Tuesday, to deal with the humanitarian situation on Ukraine’s borders.

