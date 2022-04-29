Udaipur (Rajasthan): The District Administration in Udaipur on Friday roped in an Air Force helicopter to douse the flames that have been raging in the Udaipur forest as it is slowly getting close to the Iklinggarh Cantonment, adjacent to Udaipur city. The operation started in the morning. According to the district administration, the fire which has been raging for the last couple of days suddenly increased on Thursday night.

IAF helicopter called in to douse Udaipur forest fire

The helicopter is being used to sprinkle water in the fire-affected areas of Udaipur hills. Collector Tarachand Meena visited nearby areas and inquired about the fire control operation. He was briefed by the Deputy Conservator of Forests Mukesh Saini and ACF K.L. Sharma.

Sources in the district administration said that army personnel is engaged day and night to extinguish the fire near the Ikalinggarh Cantonment. Meena along with the forest departmental officers spoke to Army officers at the cantonment regarding the fire.

