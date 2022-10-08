Jodhpur: A congratulatory message from Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, marking the occasion of Indian Air Force Day 2022, soon became a sensation for Twitter users on Saturday as the picture displayed what many users identified as an F-16 aircraft belonging to the Pakistan Air Force.

"A bright touch to the sky. Happy 90th Foundation Day to the Indian Air Force, the nation's guardian, which touches the sky with pride" the minister's caption read. Soon, the original tweet was replaced by another. The picture in the new message displayed an IAF fighter aircraft.

Also read: IAF gets new weapon systems branch for officers to handle drones, missile systems

Shekhawat was trolled for the error, however, as both Indian and Pakistani users directed their views toward the situation. "When F16 rips you and you use it in your posters" read a comment from a user. "Hahaha. Sir gee. F16? And yes IAF just touches the sky and falls in neighbors for humiliation and fantastic tea" said another.

Replies from concerned Indian users were also seen in the thread. "Sir, please delete this tweet. IAF not using F-16" a comment noted. Several others, meanwhile, wanted the issue to get addressed. "Dear IAF, from when did we start operating F16?" said another user.