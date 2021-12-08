Chennai: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said he will be visiting Coonoor where an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and others crashed earlier on Wednesday.

"I am deeply shocked & disheartened on hearing the army chopper with CDS General Bipin Rawat and 13 others has met with an accident near Coonoor. I've instructed the local administration to provide all the help needed in rescue operations even as I'm rushing to the spot," Stalin tweeted.

Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran who visited the mishap spot said, "I have reached here (chopper crash site) on the instructions of the Chief Minister. Out of the 14 people on board, five people have died and the situation of two others is critical. Rescue operation is underway."

The Mi-17V5 helicopter, carrying CDS Gen Bipin Rawat was heading for Wellington from Sulur when it crashed in a forest area, reportedly due to poor visibility following heavy fog.