New Delhi: IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Thursday presented the Yudh Seva Medal and other awards to several air warriors, besides giving the Chief of the Air Staff's citations to six units for exemplary service to the nation and the force. The awards were presented during an Investiture Ceremony held at the Air Force Auditorium, Subroto Park, here.

Three air warriors were presented with the Yudh Seva Medal, four with the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry), while 14 IAF personnel received the Vayu Sena Medal, according to the list of awardees shared by the IAF officials. Twenty-eight air warriors, including three retired IAF personnel, have received the Vishist Seva Medal.

Besides, six units of the IAF received the prestigious Chief of the Air Staff's Unit Citation, a senior official said. The official said these units are 21 Wing, Air Force Station New Delhi (AFND), 2257 Squadron, 77 Squadron, 4 Squadron and 159 Helicopter Unit. The ceremony, attended by top officials of the IAF and families of award-winners, was held in Delhi ahead of the Air Force Day which is celebrated on October 8. This year the IAF's foundation day is slated to be held in Chandigarh. Traditionally, it has been held annually at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (PTI)