New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Thursday held a virtual conference with his counterparts of Indo-Pacific countries to discuss challenges pertaining to logistics and combat employment while operating from austere locations.

The Indian Air Force said on Twitter: "A virtual teleconference was held today between CAS (Chief of the Air Staff) and Air Chiefs of various Air Forces of the Indo Pacific region."

Also Read: Republic Day flypast this year will be 'grandest and largest' with 75 aircraft: IAF

Air Force chiefs of various Indo-Pacific countries such as Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, New Zealand, Maldives, Japan and Malaysia took part in the teleconference.

PTI