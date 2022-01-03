Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that she will write to Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure the release of Arsalan Feroz, a Srinagar youth, from NIA.

"Today, the family of Arsalan Feroz met me at my office. They claimed that Arsalan is innocent and urged me to intervene in the case," Mehbooba Mufti said. "Arsalan's father recently suffered a minor heart attack. They (family) told me that Arsalan is 19 years old and was earlier arrested by police on October 21, 2020. But was cleared by police after spending 40 days in custody and was later released," she added.

"I don’t know why NIA arrested him now. There is no FIR lodged against Arsalan, I will write to Home Minister to ensure his release as his family is in trauma,” she added.

On Thursday, sleuths of NIA accompanied by local police personnel carried out searches in the house of 19-year-old Arsalan Feroz in connection with the “case of radicalizing, motivating and recruiting youth of Jammu and Kashmir by Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) operative”.

A day later, the agency claimed that it had arrested an operative of The Resistance Front (TRF) during the raids, who was involved in radicalizing, motivating and recruiting youth of Jammu and Kashmir to effect violent activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Saturday, Arsalan's family members and acquaintances held a protest at Srinagar’s Press Enclave, and termed the allegations against him “baseless” and “far from reality."

