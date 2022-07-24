Panaji (Goa): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said that she will drag Congress to the court of law for trying to malign her politically and assassinate her daughter's character after Congress had earlier claimed that her daughter has been illegally running a restaurant bar in Goa.

Denying any such allegations, Irani had called them 'malicious', and claimed that the opposition is just framing her daughter because 'her mother has been holding press conferences criticising Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi', especially in the National Herald Case, currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The Goa Congress, on the other hand, has demanded her resignation after the allegations surfaced. The minister reiterated that her daughter is a college student and does not run any bar. Addressing a press conference after the allegations, she said that she will defeat Rahul Gandhi again in 2024 from Amethi. She challenged Sonia Gandhi to field Rahul again in 2024 from Amethi.

Also read: Smriti refutes 18-year-old daughter running illegal Goa bar charge, slams Congress for character assassination

Posing a question to Pawan Khera, Irani said that while showing the paper, he alleged that her daughter runs an illegal bar and for this, she was also given a show cause notice, but Khera should say where is the name of her daughter in these papers. "Jairam Ramesh has accused my daughter on the basis of RTI but he should tell whether my daughter's name is there in that RTI application? Is her name in that RTI reply," Irani questioned.

She added: “And to the Gandhi family, which directed that this press conference [by Congress] be held against my child, I tell you this, send Rahul Gandhi back to fight the Lok Sabha election in 2024 from Amethi and he will lose again. That is my promise as a BJP worker and as a mother to that 18-year-old. I will see them in the court of law.”